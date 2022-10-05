Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Cheating Rumors Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Cory Hardrict slammed cheating allegations a day after Tia Mowry announced their divorce. On October 4, fans were shocked when the "Sister, Sister" star revealed on social media that she and Hardwick would be going their "separate ways" (per Entertainment Weekly). "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," she wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy and without sadness." The surprising announcement came a few months after the couple reached their 14th wedding anniversary. According to a report from TMZ, Mowry's official divorce filings cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their sudden split. The beloved actor also asked for joint physical and legal custody in the documents.

Shortly after the news made headlines, fans took to social media to share their reactions to Mowry and Hardwick's emotional news. One fan tweeted: "Not me crying cuz Tia Mowry filed for divorce. Some things just really catch you by surprise." While most social media users have supported the couple, others have speculated that Mowry may have hinted at marriage troubles — specifically, that Hardrict cheated — which Hardrict has recently denied.