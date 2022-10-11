What Gillian Anderson Has Revealed About Her Sexuality

Gillian Anderson has been in long-term relationships since her days on "The X-Files." On January 1, 1994, "The Crown" star married the iconic 1990s show's art director, Clyde Klotz, in Hawaii after a whirlwind romance, according to a 1996 Here Magazine article, via GillianAnderson.Ws. They wasted no time before starting a family. In September 1994, Klotz and Anderson welcomed their daughter Piper, a pregnancy that had to be hidden on "The X-Files" via — you guessed it — an alien abduction, The Guardian reported. But their marriage didn't last. By 1997, they were divorced.

Anderson remarried in December 2002 to Kenyan-born journalist and documentarian Julian Ozanne in an intimate ceremony in his native country, People reported. Once again, the marriage didn't last. Anderson and Ozanne announced their separation in April 2006. Anderson moved on pretty quickly, welcoming a son, Oscar, with businessman Mark Griffiths that November, according to The Sunday Times. Anderson gave birth to the couple's second son, Felix, in October 2008, People reported. Anderson and Griffith never tied the knot, but they were together for six years. According to Us Weekly, they split in 2012, making it her longest relationship.

Most recently, Anderson was in a relationship with "The Crown" showrunner Peter Morgan, which ended 2020, according to the Daily Mail. Anderson and Morgan, who began dating in 2016, famously refused to live together, she told The Times. While her public relationships have all been with men, Anderson's sexuality is more fluid than her dating history might suggest.