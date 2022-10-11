Khloe Kardashian Issues Important PSA As Speculation About Her Bandaged Face Heats Up

Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to speculation surrounding her body. After an Instagram account reposted some gym videos of the Good American founder in March, some users accused Kardashian of having made enhancements to her derriere. "Omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum," one such commenter wrote. Kardashian laughed the accusations off, writing that the appearance of extra folds in her butt come from seams in her leggings. This wasn't the first time the "Kocktails with Khloé" host's backside has been targeted by rumors. As early as 2015, per OK Magazine, people have been speculating on whether or not the reality star has had a Brazilian butt lift.

Additionally in May, Kardashian also addressed a facial plastic surgery rumor that's followed her for years. On Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny Not Fat" podcast, she admitted that "it did use to bother me when people were [saying] I've had 12 face transplants." Kardashian clarified, for the record, that she has had one nose job with which she was greatly pleased. As for the drastic plastic surgery rumors, she told Hirsch, "I just couldn't figure out why people thought that."

Kardashian was battling a similar rumor when she issued an announcement about the recent bandages spotted on her face.