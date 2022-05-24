Khloe Kardashian Gets Honest About The Plastic Surgery Rumor That Haunts Her

There's no doubt that Khloe Kardashian has transformed her looks over the years. Kardashian began appearing in her family's hit show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," in 2007. Now, she's still a part of the spinoff show on Hulu titled "The Kardashians," which picked up when "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ended.

One of Kardashian's most significant parts of her life appears to be her workout regimen and fitness journey. The star regularly shares videos of herself working out on her Instagram stories. In August 2021, the Good American guru shared a workout routine video with her 245 million followers. "Back by popular demand!" she wrote in the caption before sharing the different parts of her workout. For the warm-up, Kardashian did the Stairmaster, and then she went into pretty great detail about which circuits she did with her trainer and how many times she repeated them.

In 2020, the star opened up about her workout routine, healthy diet, and how they make her feel. "I definitely think the physical and the mental go hand in hand," she told People. "I feel so good in the gym that it [affects] the rest of my day. It's a healthy addiction. It's like buying your sanity!" But although Kardashian has been open about the transformation of her body, she says she has done far less alteration to her face. The star is slamming some plastic surgery rumors that allege that she's had more than one face transplant.