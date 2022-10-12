Blink-182's Major Announcement Is Sure To Excite Fans

The mainstream success Blink-182 members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker found in the early aughts was no small thing. The pop-punk rockers' blend of upbeat music, cheeky lyrics, and humorous music videos struck just the right note for the era of "TRL" and "Jackass." The trio always looked like they were having a blast together — whether they were running around naked or parodying boy bands like the Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees.

The frat bro faves' breakthrough album, "Enema of the State," sold 15 million copies worldwide, per MTV News. Additionally, the visual pop music sendup for "All the Small Things" scored the guys a best group video award at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. But five years later, they announced that they were going "on an indefinite hiatus," per the Los Angeles Times, and as all boy band fans know, use of the H-word is never a good sign.

Tragedy struck in 2008 when Barker was in a plane crash. The drummer told Rolling Stone that he suffered injuries that were so severe, he feared he would never play again. However, Blink-182 fans rejoiced when the group announced they were reuniting in 2009. Blink-182's next breakup came in 2015 after Barker and Hoppus told Rolling Stone they received an email from DeLonge's manager saying he was no longer interested in recording an album the group had previously discussed. But now, DeLonge is ready to make new music with his bandmates.