Blink-182's Major Announcement Is Sure To Excite Fans
The mainstream success Blink-182 members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker found in the early aughts was no small thing. The pop-punk rockers' blend of upbeat music, cheeky lyrics, and humorous music videos struck just the right note for the era of "TRL" and "Jackass." The trio always looked like they were having a blast together — whether they were running around naked or parodying boy bands like the Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees.
The frat bro faves' breakthrough album, "Enema of the State," sold 15 million copies worldwide, per MTV News. Additionally, the visual pop music sendup for "All the Small Things" scored the guys a best group video award at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. But five years later, they announced that they were going "on an indefinite hiatus," per the Los Angeles Times, and as all boy band fans know, use of the H-word is never a good sign.
Tragedy struck in 2008 when Barker was in a plane crash. The drummer told Rolling Stone that he suffered injuries that were so severe, he feared he would never play again. However, Blink-182 fans rejoiced when the group announced they were reuniting in 2009. Blink-182's next breakup came in 2015 after Barker and Hoppus told Rolling Stone they received an email from DeLonge's manager saying he was no longer interested in recording an album the group had previously discussed. But now, DeLonge is ready to make new music with his bandmates.
Blink-182 is making a comeback
Blink-182 once lamented, "Nobody likes you when you're 23, and you still act like you're in freshman year." But Mark Hoppus is now 50, and there's still a demand for his band's special brand of songs celebrating immaturity. On October 11, 2022, Blink-182 announced via Twitter that Tom DeLonge rejoined the group. Not only that, but they're recording an album, and fans are getting a world tour with stops in Europe, North America, Latin America, New Zealand, and Australia, according to the band's website. Oh, and the guys are dropping their new single, "Edging," on October 14.
In 2021, Hoppus announced he was undergoing chemotherapy treatments for blood cancer. Shortly after he was diagnosed with the disease, he told GQ that DeLonge happened to contact him because he needed Hoppus to sign some paperwork. Hoppus told DeLonge what was happening with him, which led to the guys reconnecting. Thankfully, Hoppus will be cancer-free when he takes the stage with DeLonge for the first time in a long time. DeLonge will replace Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba, who performed with Blink-182 during his long absence.
Fans might find it hard to believe that no one even knew who Travis Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was when Blink-182 first broke up in 2005. ("Keeping Up With the Kardashians" didn't hit the airwaves until two years later, per IMDb.) But now, Kardashian will presumably be at some of Barker's shows — watching, waiting, commiserating.