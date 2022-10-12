Paris Hilton Makes More Disturbing Allegations Against Her Former Boarding School

Trigger Warning: The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Most people know Paris Hilton for her culture-shifting reality show "The Simple Life" and heiress to the Hilton hotel fortune. But, the star has been getting candid on some more unfortunate parts about her personal life in recent years, including the traumatic experience she dealt with at Utah's Provo Canyon School in her teens. In a tell-all interview, Hilton opened up about what she went through in an interview with People as well as in her YouTube documentary "This is Paris."

Hilton told the outlet that she hid her truth for so long, but she's proud of the person she's become. "People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am," she shared. Hilton stayed at the boarding school for 11 months, but it wasn't exactly the school experience anyone would want to have. She said that she faced abuse on a regular basis, and from the very beginning, she "knew it was going to be worse than anywhere else." The socialite added that while she was supposed to be attending a school, that was "not the focus at all," and she was subject to constant abuse. "From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture," she revealed.

Now, Hilton is sharing even more scary details about her experience at the school.