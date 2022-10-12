RHOA's Cynthia Bailey Isn't Getting Her Happy Ending With Mike Hill

On October 11, a source told theJasmineBRAND that Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill's marriage has ended. The insider revealed that the pair have already filed for divorce. "They really do love each other and it wasn't scandalous or anyone at fault ... it just didn't work out," the source shared (via the Daily Mail).

Bailey and Hill confirmed the rumor of their split on October 12. "While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," they shared with ET. "We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife." In the joint statement, Bailey and Hill thanked their friends, family, and fans for their support.

Hill is Bailey's second husband, as she was previously been married to Peter Thomas from 2010 to 2017, per Distractify. Her relationship with Thomas was also showcased on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which brought to light cheating rumors and problems they had with their finances. Following her split with Thomas, Bailey was more hopeful for her relationship with Hill. "I'm probably the most compatible with Mike," she told Bravo. "This is how I feel about Mike — if I can't make it with Mike Hill, then I'm just meant to be single for the rest of my life." It seems as if Bailey gave it her all with her second marriage, but her time as Hill's housewife has come to an end.