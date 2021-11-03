The Cynthia Bailey And Mark Hill Cheating Rumors Explained
Cheating rumors and the Real Housewives are like catnip to a cat — they just go hand-in-hand with each other. NeNe Leakes from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and her late husband Gregg Leakes experienced their fair share of cheating scandal rumors, like the ridiculous one about NeNe and French Montana, which she clarified on "The Real" in November 2020. "Not my type, okay," she told the co-hosts. "I love French. He's super fun, he's shown me a lot of love, but he's not my type of guy, so I didn't get a chance to cheat on Gregg. Dang."
Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, also unfortunately got hit with the cheating rumors stick as well, during Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Potomac." However, they've been combating the rumors simply by not paying it any mind, Wendy told Page Six exclusively. "When something is not true and you know your truth, it really doesn't impact you," Wendy said. "My response to the women ... was, 'Don't try to tarnish his reputation.' That's all it was rooted in. I never once spoke to the legitimacy of it."
Now a former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum, Cynthia Bailey, is in the forefront of the cheating rumors crossfire with her husband, Mike Hill.
Mike Hill is telling fans not to 'believe BS'
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill officially tied the knot on October 10, 2020. However, the happy couple only experienced martial bliss for a full year before the cheating rumors soured their sunshine. According to HITC, an anonymous user called @Alist_xo (who has now deleted their account) tweeted, "Okay let's say this for starters, He [Mike] has sent me nudes I have videos. And no it's not massive but it's pretty. The nudes I'll post some snippets of later on but those will cost ya."
TMZ caught up with Cynthia and Mike to see what they had to say about the whole debacle, and they vehemently denied knowing the accuser and the legitimacy of these claims. "I have no idea who it is, and it's not true so, well that's all I have to say about it," Mike told TMZ. He did leave one final message for the accuser though — "I hope you get help," he said.
The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram received receipts from a source that DMed Mike, and he is seeking legal action if the anonymous Twitter user goes any further. "Please don't believe bs. Not exposing me cuz THAT'S not ME. Don't know this person or why they're doing this but my lawyer has been contacted." Mike ended the DMs with certainty that he and Cynthia will not be swayed by these false narratives. "We're good. Cynt doesn't believe it. She knows what I look like. She knows I don't use Snap. Only God can separate us."