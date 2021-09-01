The Tragic Death Of NeNe Leakes' Husband, Gregg Leakes
Gregg Leakes, the husband to NeNe Leakes and a loving father, died at 66 on September 1, ET Online reported. In addition to his wife, Gregg leaves behind their son, Brentt, and five children. Gregg also appeared on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," often getting a front-row seat to his wife's outrageous antics.
"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."
Gregg's cancer diagnosis was not a secret, as NeNe first revealed it in a 2018 Instagram post and documented over the past few years. Through it all, NeNe remained at his side. Let's take a look back at Gregg's journey.
NeNe Leakes kept the world informed about Gregg's diagnosis
Gregg Leakes was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018. He was in remission for two years, until the cancer returned in June. His wife NeNe Leakes shared just how difficult things were behind the scenes during an Instagram Live (via People) that month: "It's difficult," she said. "He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different."
Although NeNe remained supportive throughout, it seems Gregg's diagnosis didn't make their marriage any easier. The couple tied the knot in 1997, divorced in 2011, and remarried in 2013, according to The Sun. Amid Gregg's cancer diagnosis, NeNe explained on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" that the two had sought counseling and even hinted that she considered ending the marriage. "I can't tell you anything that I'm going to do," she said during the "RHOA" reunion (via People). "I feel like I have been pushed up against a wall and I'm coming out as 'no.'" She added, "Anything is possible, we just have to see."
Despite their issues, it seems NeNe put everything aside to support Gregg through the most difficult time of his life. "I'd love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength," Nene requested when Gregg was first diagnosed in 2018 (via Page Six). "And pray for me too." Our thoughts go out to Gregg's loved ones during this difficult time.
'RHOA' stars reacted to the news of Gregg Leakes' death
When the sad news of Gregg Leakes' death broke, the stars of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" took to Twitter to share their thoughts and send their condolences. "So many good times & so many amazing memories," Cynthia Bailey wrote while noting that she was "heartbroken." Continuing by saying that "Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind," she added that she was "[s]o blessed to have had him in [her] life."
Shereé Whitfield also used Twitter to send "prayers [to] the Leakes family during their time of loss." Recalling Gregg as someone who "was a kind and gentle soul," she pointed out that "he will truly be missed by many," which we have no doubt is true.
Andy Cohen was another member of the reality TV camaraderie who tweeted that they were "heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes," who was "a wonderful man." He added, "I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth, he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team." Sending his "love and strength to [NeNe] & the entire Leakes family," Andy echoed what many of the star's fans were saying at the time.
Fans are keeping Gregg and NeNe Leakes in their thoughts
It wasn't only famous figures who reacted to the news that Gregg Leakes had died on September 1. Many viewers of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," as well as fans of NeNe Leakes, used social media to share their grief as well as to send their support to the star. "This is so hard for everyone that tuned into rhoa," one person tweeted. "He was always the word of wisdom ... [Gregg] will be very missed!"
Others felt just as strongly. "Noooooooooo!!!!! Greg[g] is my favorite!!!! Prayers for NeNe and his kids and the rest of the family!!! Man I'm so hurt about this one!!!" another obviously emotional fan shared. They also claimed that with Gregg's death, "Heaven gained another Angel!!!!"
Another fan focused on Gregg's relationship with NeNe, tweeting, "One thing about Gregg Leakes is he rode for NeNe no matter what!" That's certainly something that viewers saw time and time again while the cameras were rolling. However, now that the public is saying goodbye to Gregg, this particular fan ended their tweet by adding a message that we share, writing, "May he Rest In Peace."