NeNe Leakes Shares Heartbreaking Update About Husband Gregg

Few things test a marriage like the sickness of a loved one, which is unfortunately something to which "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes can relate. The reality TV personality first revealed her husband Gregg Leakes' cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in 2018, and her spouse's treatment was further documented throughout Season 11 of "Real Housewives of Atlanta." In January 2019, NeNe opened up about how difficult the care-taking experience had been, telling People how "it's very, very hard to be a caretaker." She continued, "I'm going crazy over here, Gregg is wearing me out! I am not good at this ... I would rather hire somebody."

NeNe's obvious pain even prompted Gregg to issue an apology to his wife, after the star said she "had been mistreated while caring for him during his cancer battle" on an episode of the show (via People). "We always hurt the ones we love ... because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back," Gregg captioned an Instagram post of his wife. "I'm tired of hurting my wife, who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me." Understandably, it's been a rocky time for the pair — and things may be getting even worse after NeNe took to Instagram to share a devastating development in Gregg's cancer status on June 28.