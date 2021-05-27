The Truth About The Teresa Giudice Cheating Rumors

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice's marriage to her former husband, Joe Giudice was long plagued by cheating rumors. Prior to finalizing their divorce in December 2020 (per People) and experiencing prison stints which saw Joe was forced to move back to his home country of Italy, they were hit with allegations of unfaithfulness in their marriage — and the rumors were much speculated on the Bravo reality show.

The speculation really started ramping up back in 2012 when Guidice and her then co-stars, Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga took a trip to California with their spouses during Season 4. While there, Joe was filmed having what appeared to be a secret phone conversation in which he infamously referred to his wife as a "b***h" and a "c**t." When Teresa approached him, Joe claimed to be on the phone to a co-worker who did not speak English — despite him speaking in English to them. Teresa appeared to gloss over who he was talking to in her Bravo blog, but claimed he'd apologized to her for his language.

That was really just the start of the cheating rumors, though. Since then, as reported by Radar Online, both Teresa and Joe have been accused of allegedly being unfaithful to one another on more than one occasion during their more than two decades long marriage. So, what's the truth? Read on to find out what Teresa is saying now.