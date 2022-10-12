Tom Cruise Makes Huge Security Change After Scary Interactions With Former Employee

Tom Cruise doesn't just face threats and security concerns on-screen, but unlike his "Mission: Impossible" character, the star can't solely rely on his brains and brawn to stay safe. Like many celebs, he employs his own security team.

However, those tasked with protecting Cruise aren't infallible. In 2021, The U.S. Sun reported that thieves were able to steal a BMW being driven by the actor's bodyguard while he was in the U.K. filming "Mission: Impossible 7." The brazen criminals later abandoned the vehicle but made off with Cruise's luggage, which was reportedly worth over $100,000. "It's a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad — but not as mad as Tom!" said a source.

In 2012, one of Cruise's security guards also tasered a man who turned out to be one of the actor's neighbors, but in the guard's defense, the neighbor had climbed over the fence surrounding Cruise's Beverly Hills home. According to AP, police said that the neighbor was drunk and likely presented no threat to the actor. But while filming "Mission: Impossible 8," Cruise reportedly became concerned enough about his safety that he decided to beef up his security detail.