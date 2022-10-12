Tom Cruise Makes Huge Security Change After Scary Interactions With Former Employee
Tom Cruise doesn't just face threats and security concerns on-screen, but unlike his "Mission: Impossible" character, the star can't solely rely on his brains and brawn to stay safe. Like many celebs, he employs his own security team.
However, those tasked with protecting Cruise aren't infallible. In 2021, The U.S. Sun reported that thieves were able to steal a BMW being driven by the actor's bodyguard while he was in the U.K. filming "Mission: Impossible 7." The brazen criminals later abandoned the vehicle but made off with Cruise's luggage, which was reportedly worth over $100,000. "It's a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad — but not as mad as Tom!" said a source.
In 2012, one of Cruise's security guards also tasered a man who turned out to be one of the actor's neighbors, but in the guard's defense, the neighbor had climbed over the fence surrounding Cruise's Beverly Hills home. According to AP, police said that the neighbor was drunk and likely presented no threat to the actor. But while filming "Mission: Impossible 8," Cruise reportedly became concerned enough about his safety that he decided to beef up his security detail.
Tom Cruise reportedly fears retaliation from a former employee
Hiring additional security guards can be risky business for celebs — there's always a chance that they'll spill personal information to the press, like when a former member of Tom Cruise's Church of Scientology detail told the Daily Mail that there was a bitter rivalry between Tom and fellow Scientologist John Travolta. But according to The Sun, Tom has decided to hire extra security while filming "Mission: Impossible 8" due to the behavior of a former location scout.
The unnamed staffer was fired and later took legal action against Tom and the movie's production company, Paramount. They also claimed — reportedly without evidence – that the FBI is investigating the movie's funding. An insider revealed that director Christopher McQuarrie has hired additional security as well out of fear over what the livid former employee might do. "It's a bit of art imitating life, on set it's all about heavy protection and threats and now the same thing is going on behind the cameras," said the source.
According to Get Licensed, Tom spends around $2.6 million on security annually. In 2008, The Mail on Sunday (via the Telegraph) reported that he had purchased bomb-proof vehicles for himself, his daughter Suri Cruise, and his then-wife Katie Holmes. He reportedly was so concerned about Suri's safety that he hired a body double to protect her, per the Daily News, but a similar ruse probably wouldn't work in this case.