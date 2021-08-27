The Truth About Tom Cruise's Personal Belongings All Being Stolen By Thieves

While Tom Cruise was busy working on "Mission: Impossible 7," thieves were busy stealing from the actor. The Sun reports that the star's bodyguard had parked his BMW outside a hotel in Birmingham, England — a hotel that happened to be around two minutes away from the local police headquarters, no less. It was there that robbers "used a scanner to clone the signal from the luxury car's keyless ignition fob." Once they had access to the vehicle, the criminals simply took off.

However, not only did they managed to nab themselves a car that's worth a whopping over $137,600, but according to a source, "Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken." In fact, the Daily Mail explains that Cruise "had thousands of [dollars] worth of luggage" in the car when it was stolen. While the source revealed that police had tracked down the car, they also noted that "everything inside it had gone."

So, how did Cruise react to being robbed? The insider admitted, "It's a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad — but not as mad as Tom!"