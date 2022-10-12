Brendan Fraser Once Again Gets Emotional Over Support Of His Hollywood Comeback

Hollywood can be a cut throat place that chews actors up and spits them out, never to be seen (or admired) by the public again. And while that's a fate that many actors have succumbed to, every now and then a beloved actor of yesteryear makes a comeback that makes us believe in second chances and the power of not giving up. No actor evokes that feeling more than Brendan Fraser, who rose to fame in the '90s and had a decade-long run in Hollywood, starring and appearing in project — such as "George of the Jungle," "Encino Man," and "The Mummy" — that put his good looks and comedic chops on display per IMDb. And while Fraser has consistently added new acting/voice credits to his resume, by the early 2000s, his starring roles started to thin out for recurring guests spots on less mainstream projects.

In 2018, years after leaving his leading man status behind, Fraser revealed that, among other hardships such as injuries sustained from his time as an action star, it was the alleged 2003 sexual assault at the hands of former Hollywood Foreign Press President Philip Berk that ultimately knocked him off his career track, per GQ. Now, Fraser is enjoying a career resurgence, thanks to his starring role in "The Whale," garnering support from not just critics, but longtime fans as well. And just one month after his emotional reaction to a standing ovation at TIFF pulled at everyone's heartstrings, Fraser is again showing his gratitude.