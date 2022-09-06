Brendan Fraser's Reaction To His Standing Ovation Is Tugging On Fan Heartstrings

Brendan Fraser is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, despite taking a bit of a step away from the spotlight. The star is probably most famous for starring in "The Mummy" movies, and has also appeared in the likes of "George of the Jungle," "Dudley Do-Right," and the Showtime drama "The Affair," but Fraser has also been open about his personal struggles that saw him go under the radar in Hollywood for a few years.

In 2018, Fraser explained that he had to have a number of surgeries after doing stunts in many of his blockbusters. "I believe I probably was trying too hard, in a way that's destructive," he told GQ for a piece titled "What Ever Happened To Brendan Fraser?" He shared that he particularly struggled when filming "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" in 2008, admitting, "I was put together with tape and ice." His surgeries included a laminectomy to relive the pressure on his back — which had to be done twice alongside other back operations — plus a knee replacement, and work on his vocal chords.

Fast-forward to 2022 and Fraser was ready for his big screen comeback after sharing his harrowing story of abuse, transforming into a man who weighs 600 pounds to appear in "The Whale," per Entertainment Tonight. The movie is already getting rave reviews, too. So much so that Fraser was brought to tears during a screening.