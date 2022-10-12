Christopher Meloni Admits His Love For Hilarious Fan-Given Title

In an interview with People, Christopher Meloni says he's enjoying his newfound Zaddy-dom. "It's a gas. It's fun. I don't know, has anyone else been crowned Zaddy?" (Side note: Yes, of course!) "Once it's bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can," Meloni told the mag. He added that his family has differing opinions about his sex symbol status. "My wife, she's lovely, she gets it. Meaning she's like, 'Eh, whatever,'" the actor explained. "My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it's 'Really? Really?'"

As for how Meloni's wife and kids feel about the legions of "SVU" fans who not-so-secretly want to see him get together with his longtime co-star Mariska Hargitay, we'd have to assume that's even weirder. But just as Meloni is embracing the Zaddy label, he and Hargitay have always taken a lighthearted approach to the shipping. Asked if they'd ever dated by Today, Hargitay joked, "For four years, and we just broke up two months ago." Meloni chimed in, "Don't tell our spouses."

It's all in good fun.