Taylor Swift's Acting Career Faces Yet Another Setback

Taylor Swift is a force to be reckoned with. In the past three years, she has released three studio albums and two rerecords. She also has a new album, "Midnights," dropping next week. Despite her hectic schedule and now semi-frequent album releases, Swift has also made time to dip her toe in the acting pond.

Swift made her big screen debut in 2010's "Valentine's Day" and followed that up with a minor role in "The Giver." Her most famous role, though, is undoubtedly her turn part in 2019's "Cats." Swift played an orange Bengal cat who sprinkles catnip (aka cat drugs) over a cat party, per USA Today. As if Swift's bizarre role in the movie wasn't enough of a hint, the film was not well received. As of this publication, it has been a meager 19% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety called it an "outlandishly tacky interpretation" and a "once-in-a-blue-moon embarrassment that mars the résumés of great actors." Ouch.

Apparently, Swift wasn't bothered by the bad reviews. In fact, after only having one speaking line in "Cats," she opted to try her hand with a much meatier role in the star-studded "Amsterdam." Here's the thing, though. Bad news for Swift because "Amsterdam" is predicted to be almost as big a disaster as "Cats."