John Stamos Spells Out His Feelings About Another Full House Reboot
"Full House" star Bob Saget died on January 9, 2022 in the Ritz-Carlton hotel Orlando. A month after his passing — per a statement from the comedian's family, obtained by Entertainment Weekly — Saget's death was ruled an accident after he hit his head from falling. Furthermore, the statement mentioned that there were no drugs or alcohol involved.
John Stamos was among the actor's co-stars and a close personal friend who deeply mourned the death. "My Bob," he said to start his memorial speech, via The Los Angeles Times. "I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet." He talked about how he loved everyone and how everyone loved him. "I love you, Baby," he said to end his speech.
Nine months later, Stamos is still remembering his late "Full House" co-star. According to TMZ, the "You" actor said that he "misses everything" about Saget. He mentioned to the media outlet that he particularly remembers his "bombastic" kind of love with his friends. And now, Stamos is sharing his thoughts on a possible "Full House" reboot, and his reasoning connects to the love he has for Saget.
John Stamos doesn't want a Full House reunion without Bob Saget
When the news hit that Bob Saget had died, his "Full House" co-stars took to social media to express their sorrow, per Us Weekly. "I don't know what to say," Candace Cameron Bure tweeted. "Bob was one of the best humans [sic] beings I've ever known in my life." Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen released a joint statement that shared how sad they were to hear the news. And Jodie Sweetin took to Instagram to say, "But you were supposed to be here longer... How Rude," nodding to an iconic "Full House" line.
Although it's been almost a year since Saget died, John Stamos is still heartbroken over it. In fact, he told E! News that he isn't interested in another "Full House" reboot because it "wouldn't be the same" without his late co-star. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing," he added, mentioning that he is still on-board to participate in tributes here and there.
On the contrary, Dave Coulier is interested in a "Full House" reunion series. According to an interview he did with Tamron Hall, via Entertainment Weekly, he would like the series to honor Saget. "We talk all the time how much we would love to do a show again," he said. He also pitched the idea of the original cast just hanging out and reminiscing about Danny Tanner, Saget's role.