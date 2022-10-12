John Stamos Spells Out His Feelings About Another Full House Reboot

"Full House" star Bob Saget died on January 9, 2022 in the Ritz-Carlton hotel Orlando. A month after his passing — per a statement from the comedian's family, obtained by Entertainment Weekly — Saget's death was ruled an accident after he hit his head from falling. Furthermore, the statement mentioned that there were no drugs or alcohol involved.

John Stamos was among the actor's co-stars and a close personal friend who deeply mourned the death. "My Bob," he said to start his memorial speech, via The Los Angeles Times. "I'm not ready to accept that he's gone. I'm not going to say goodbye yet." He talked about how he loved everyone and how everyone loved him. "I love you, Baby," he said to end his speech.

Nine months later, Stamos is still remembering his late "Full House" co-star. According to TMZ, the "You" actor said that he "misses everything" about Saget. He mentioned to the media outlet that he particularly remembers his "bombastic" kind of love with his friends. And now, Stamos is sharing his thoughts on a possible "Full House" reboot, and his reasoning connects to the love he has for Saget.