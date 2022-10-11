John Stamos Is Still Not Over Bob Saget's Death
It's no secret that John Stamos and the late Bob Saget remained close friends over the years after starring together in the hit series "Full House." On January 9, the news of Saget's death sent shockwaves through Hollywood after authorities found him dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he had just performed a comedy show. Medical examiners later determined Saget's cause of death the be head trauma. Upon hearing about his death, tributes from fans and celebrities came flooding in, including a gut-wrenching tweet from Stamos. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos wrote shortly after Saget died. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."
Stamos has also shared several posts on Instagram dedicated to his late friend, and it's clear how special of a person Saget was to Stamos. On May 17, Stamos posted a photo of himself and Saget on Instagram in honor of what would have been Saget's birthday. In the caption, he shared a touching quote by Jack Lemmon and a few words of his own. "Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly," he wrote in the tribute.
In September, Stamos and Saget's on-screen daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, took the stage with the Beach Boys for a tribute concert for Saget. "She made me so happy! Was a special night. XOXOX," the actor wrote in the caption. Now, he's remembering his friend in a heartbreaking interview.
John Stamos confesses that he's had a difficult time following Bob Saget's death
John Stamos is still reeling over the loss of his beloved friend and former co-star, Bob Saget. In October, the father of one sat down for an interview with "Good Morning America" where he confessed that he's still been having a "difficult" time following the loss of his close friend. The actor held back tears during many parts of the interview as he gushed over what a great person his friend was. "Bob never left anything on the table, as you guys would know. He always told you how much he loved you, how proud he was of you, what a great friend you were," he said.
Stamos also revealed that he experienced "so many different versions of heartbreak" over Saget's death, and "one was he didn't know how loved he was." He continued, "And there was a tsunami of love for him when he passed away, right? It just broke my heart that he was insecure, as we all are." Stamos also touched on how he paid tribute to Stamos on his show, "Big Shot." And the emotions are raw. "It's been very difficult I'm not going to lie... every day... it's tough... yeah," the actor said, again fighting back the tears.
According to Page Six, Stamos also talked about his close bond with the late star on "Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute," sharing how the star "was there for me like no other" when his parents died.