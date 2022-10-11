John Stamos Is Still Not Over Bob Saget's Death

It's no secret that John Stamos and the late Bob Saget remained close friends over the years after starring together in the hit series "Full House." On January 9, the news of Saget's death sent shockwaves through Hollywood after authorities found him dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he had just performed a comedy show. Medical examiners later determined Saget's cause of death the be head trauma. Upon hearing about his death, tributes from fans and celebrities came flooding in, including a gut-wrenching tweet from Stamos. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos wrote shortly after Saget died. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Stamos has also shared several posts on Instagram dedicated to his late friend, and it's clear how special of a person Saget was to Stamos. On May 17, Stamos posted a photo of himself and Saget on Instagram in honor of what would have been Saget's birthday. In the caption, he shared a touching quote by Jack Lemmon and a few words of his own. "Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly," he wrote in the tribute.

In September, Stamos and Saget's on-screen daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, took the stage with the Beach Boys for a tribute concert for Saget. "She made me so happy! Was a special night. XOXOX," the actor wrote in the caption. Now, he's remembering his friend in a heartbreaking interview.