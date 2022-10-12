Inside Blake Shelton's Reported Plans For Life After The Voice

On social media on October 11, Blake Shelton announced that he will be leaving "The Voice" after 23 seasons (phew!) of coaching. As the only OG coach on the panel to have been a part of the biweekly reality series since Season 1 in 2011, it's hard to imagine the show without him. But life must carry on, both for "The Voice" and for Shelton.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," Shelton wrote in his official statement, posted to Twitter. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best." Shelton also shouted out the fans, the singers, and the lifelong bonds he forged with his fellow coaches — most notably his wife Gwen Stefani.

So what does a guy do when he quits his job after 12 years?