Blake Shelton's Announcement About His Future On The Voice Has Twitter In Tatters

Blake Shelton just revealed whether or not he's finally leaving his coaching days on "The Voice" behind.

The multi-award-winning country singer has been part of the reality singing competition since it started in 2011, coaching unsigned talents for 22 straight seasons. In 2021, rumors swirled that he was ready to retire the big red button when he expressed his intention to settle down with his wife, Gwen Stefani. Speaking with Hoda Kotb on The Today Show, the "God's Country" singer said he's looking forward to embracing a "simpler life" soon, and he's hoping that it happens "sooner than later." After all, he and Stefani are now veterans in the music industry, and they deserve all the downtime they need. "It's been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, hopefully at some point we'll get a chance to live some life," he said. "And I think we're both ready for that, honestly."

And now with Season 23 of "The Voice" just around the corner, Shelton announced that he's finally hopping off his spinning chair after coaching over a decade.