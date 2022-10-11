Blake Shelton's Announcement About His Future On The Voice Has Twitter In Tatters
Blake Shelton just revealed whether or not he's finally leaving his coaching days on "The Voice" behind.
The multi-award-winning country singer has been part of the reality singing competition since it started in 2011, coaching unsigned talents for 22 straight seasons. In 2021, rumors swirled that he was ready to retire the big red button when he expressed his intention to settle down with his wife, Gwen Stefani. Speaking with Hoda Kotb on The Today Show, the "God's Country" singer said he's looking forward to embracing a "simpler life" soon, and he's hoping that it happens "sooner than later." After all, he and Stefani are now veterans in the music industry, and they deserve all the downtime they need. "It's been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, hopefully at some point we'll get a chance to live some life," he said. "And I think we're both ready for that, honestly."
And now with Season 23 of "The Voice" just around the corner, Shelton announced that he's finally hopping off his spinning chair after coaching over a decade.
Blake Shelton announces that he's leaving The Voice
It looks like the "soon" Blake Shelton was hoping for has finally come, as he announced that he's "stepping away" from "The Voice" after Season 23. In a statement posted on his socials, the singer said that the show has "changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me." And while he "wrestled" with the idea of leaving for a while, he has made up his mind. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns," he added, and gave a shout out to all the NBC staff, the amazing talents, and the fans who continue to support the show.
Of course, fans are distraught over the news, taking to Twitter about how devastated they are that Shelton is leaving. "Say it isn't so, Blake! It will not be the Voice without YOU!" wrote one fan. "this upsets me, you have made the voice one of my favorite shows and the main reason I watch," said another. "I hate this it's never going to be the same. I've watched it from the beginning," admitted a loyal viewer.
While Shelton is leaving, fans will still see a familiar face on the judges' panel as Kelly Clarkson will be returning to the show. Two fresh faces would also be joining, former One Direction member Niall Horan and Grammy award winner Chance The Rapper, per Entertainment Tonight. Get excited!