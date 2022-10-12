Kacey Musgraves And Harry Styles' Relationship Explained

A good duet can be a powerful thing. The harmonies, the voices, and the song have to all click together to make a good performance with two singers. And it's apparent that for Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles, that sort of thing just comes naturally.

Styles released his first solo album in 2017 and it was his first venture on his own after One Direction went on their hiatus/disbanded. Since then, Styles has released two more albums and he's been on two stadium tours. Musgraves, on the other hand, released her first album in 2013. Since then she's released three albums (four if you count her Christmas album in 2016) and headlined and opened for several different tours. And during Styles' "Live on Tour" tour in 2018, Musgraves opened for the former boy band member.

Even though she was married at the time, fans couldn't get enough of the two on stage, possibly hoping for more than just a tour together. They didn't duet in every city they visited, but they had a few videos go viral of their joint performances. But Musgraves and Styles get closer than just their performances?