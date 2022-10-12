Source Paints Bleak Picture Of Brad Pitt's Outlook Amid Abuse Claims
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
The situation between exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues to devolve. After the couple decided to divorce in 2016, lawsuits and allegations have been thrown back and forth. According to BBC, the "Bullet Train" actor decided to sue his ex-wife in February because she had sold her stake in a winery called Chateau Miraval, of which the two had a "controlling interest," without telling him first.
But Jolie's counterclaim in the winery case revealed scathing information about Pitt. In the court documents obtained by Page Six, Jolie claimed that Pitt had physically and verbally abused her and their children during an international flight from Chateau Miraval to California in 2016. "At one point, [Pitt] poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the counterclaim alleged Pitt also "choked" and "struck" their children.
While Pitt's attorneys immediately denied the accusations from Jolie, the actor has not yet commented on the matter himself. Now, a source is alleging that Pitt's behind-the-scenes reaction to this lawsuit is different than what has publicly been said.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Brad Pitt is reportedly sick to his stomach over Angelina's accusations
Brad Pitt has reportedly been struggling to deal with the legal fiasco surrounding his divorce from Angelina Jolie. On October 12, 2022, Us Weekly reported a source claimed that Pitt "is sick to his stomach" by the accusations in Jolie's counterclaim. "He maintains it's lies and that Angelina will stop at nothing to ruin his name," the source told the publication. "It's a tragic, toxic situation where neither of them is willing to budge."
On October 12, The "Fight Club" actor spoke with Financial Times about his new art exhibit, which features a piece aptly titled "Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds to the House." Pitt admitted that many of his art pieces are inspired by his real-life hardships. "I find I have to walk with the pain I experience, and I have to walk with the joy, the beauty," Pitt noted. "I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s***: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt."
