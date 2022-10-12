Source Paints Bleak Picture Of Brad Pitt's Outlook Amid Abuse Claims

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

The situation between exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues to devolve. After the couple decided to divorce in 2016, lawsuits and allegations have been thrown back and forth. According to BBC, the "Bullet Train" actor decided to sue his ex-wife in February because she had sold her stake in a winery called Chateau Miraval, of which the two had a "controlling interest," without telling him first.

But Jolie's counterclaim in the winery case revealed scathing information about Pitt. In the court documents obtained by Page Six, Jolie claimed that Pitt had physically and verbally abused her and their children during an international flight from Chateau Miraval to California in 2016. "At one point, [Pitt] poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," the counterclaim alleged Pitt also "choked" and "struck" their children.

While Pitt's attorneys immediately denied the accusations from Jolie, the actor has not yet commented on the matter himself. Now, a source is alleging that Pitt's behind-the-scenes reaction to this lawsuit is different than what has publicly been said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.