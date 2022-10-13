Anne Hathaway Didn't Mean To Channel Her Famous Role At NYFW

Anne Hathaway has enjoyed quite a few iconic roles in her time. Of course, she played the iconic Mia Thermopolis in "The Princess Diaries," Kym in "Rachel Getting Married," Catwoman in "The Dark Knight Rises," and Ella in "Ella Enchanted" (plus a slew of others, of course). But one that always seems to stand out in people's memories is the hapless fashionista turned style icon (and pretty much back again) Andrea "Andy" Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada."

It may surprise you then to learn that Hathaway wasn't the first choice for the role. Or the second. Or even the third. Nope. It turns out the star was a whopping ninth in line to play Andy, with Hathaway revealing the shocker during a 2021 episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race." The actor admitted there were quite a few roles in her career that she's really had to fight for, telling the contestants of her long battle to fashion, per NME, "But I got it! Hang in there, never give up." As many fans may already know, it was actually "Mean Girls" star Rachel McAdams who was first in line for the role, but she declined the offer multiple times.

With that in mind then, it's pretty crazy to think just how beloved Hathaway ended up becoming in the role that was never meant for her. So beloved that fans just can't stop comparing her to the role of Andy. Only, this time, they had good reason to.