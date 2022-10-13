Anne Hathaway Didn't Mean To Channel Her Famous Role At NYFW
Anne Hathaway has enjoyed quite a few iconic roles in her time. Of course, she played the iconic Mia Thermopolis in "The Princess Diaries," Kym in "Rachel Getting Married," Catwoman in "The Dark Knight Rises," and Ella in "Ella Enchanted" (plus a slew of others, of course). But one that always seems to stand out in people's memories is the hapless fashionista turned style icon (and pretty much back again) Andrea "Andy" Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada."
It may surprise you then to learn that Hathaway wasn't the first choice for the role. Or the second. Or even the third. Nope. It turns out the star was a whopping ninth in line to play Andy, with Hathaway revealing the shocker during a 2021 episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race." The actor admitted there were quite a few roles in her career that she's really had to fight for, telling the contestants of her long battle to fashion, per NME, "But I got it! Hang in there, never give up." As many fans may already know, it was actually "Mean Girls" star Rachel McAdams who was first in line for the role, but she declined the offer multiple times.
With that in mind then, it's pretty crazy to think just how beloved Hathaway ended up becoming in the role that was never meant for her. So beloved that fans just can't stop comparing her to the role of Andy. Only, this time, they had good reason to.
Anne Hathaway unintentionally channelled Andy Sachs at New York Fashion Week
Okay, so if there's anywhere in the world that you're going to channel your inner Andy Sachs (maybe apart from Paris) it has to be New York Fashion Week, right? That's exactly what Anne Hathaway did. Well, kind of, anyway. As you may remember, fans lost their minds in September when the actor turned up to Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2023 show and sat next to none other than Anna Wintour wearing an ensemble that looked very familiar to her "The Devil Wears Prada" character's, per Page Six. She wowed in a brown croc print coat with a black turtleneck underneath, with her hair in a ponytail plus bangs — which looked just like her 'do in the movie!
"Today"'s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were totally enthralled, though Hathaway told them on October 12 it was all just a coinkydink. "It was kind of nuts wasn't it?" she told the co-hosts, putting the ponytail down to her hairstylist. Though she didn't do anything about it, Hathaway noticed the similarity right away. "I looked in the mirror and I thought, 'Oh that's funny, I wonder if anybody will notice?'" she recalled. It's safe to say we did.
As it turns out, Hathway has at least one piece of her movie wardrobe at home. Per BuzzFeed, "The Devil Wears Prada" costumes were auctioned off for charity, though Hathaway's boyfriend at the time purchased the coat her knowing she loved it. Aww!