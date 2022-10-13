Kim Kardashian Recalls NSFW Experience With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had one of the most talked-about romances of 2022. As fans know, the couple infamously met on the set of "Saturday Night Live," where they played opposite one another in an "Aladdin"-inspired sketch. During the taping of the show, they shared their first kiss live in front of a studio audience — as well as millions of viewers — and that started off their whirlwind and highly-publicized romance. The two shared a sweet relationship over the course of nine months, and Kardashian even raved about her man to Interview magazine in September. "He's literally such a good person; they don't really make them like him anymore," she told the outlet. She added that she was "excited" because of "what he has coming up."
After less than a year of dating, Kim and Davidson called it quits. E! News shared that they felt better off as friends instead of romantic partners. An insider told the outlet that both Kardashian and Davidson had "a lot of love and respect for each other," but at the end of the day, their busy schedules made it hard to make time for each other.
But even though the couple is no more, fans can still catch glimpses of what once was during previously-filmed episodes of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, where some of their romance played out. This includes a few NSFW aspects of their love life.
Kim Kardashian chats about her sex life with her grandma
Kim Kardashian is not afraid to get candid on many aspects of her personal life, including her sex life. The notoriously open star spilled some major tea on an NSFW topic during an episode of her family's hit Hulu show, "The Kardashians." At the time they filmed the episode, she and (now ex) boyfriend Pete Davidson were together, and according to ET, the reality star gave some pretty vivid details about her sex life with Davidson while chatting with Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and her grandmother, MJ.
"You know what's so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'" she told her grandma. "And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you." Kim noted that it was a little "creepy" that she shared those details, but MJ didn't seem to mind. In fact, she asked her granddaughter why they didn't do the deed in the lobby instead. We can't.
This is not the first time that the couple's sex life has come up on air. According to StyleCaster, Davidson asked Kim to go with him to Thrifty to get some ice cream and Kim confessed that she got "horny" when he asked her to go.