Kim Kardashian Recalls NSFW Experience With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had one of the most talked-about romances of 2022. As fans know, the couple infamously met on the set of "Saturday Night Live," where they played opposite one another in an "Aladdin"-inspired sketch. During the taping of the show, they shared their first kiss live in front of a studio audience — as well as millions of viewers — and that started off their whirlwind and highly-publicized romance. The two shared a sweet relationship over the course of nine months, and Kardashian even raved about her man to Interview magazine in September. "He's literally such a good person; they don't really make them like him anymore," she told the outlet. She added that she was "excited" because of "what he has coming up."

After less than a year of dating, Kim and Davidson called it quits. E! News shared that they felt better off as friends instead of romantic partners. An insider told the outlet that both Kardashian and Davidson had "a lot of love and respect for each other," but at the end of the day, their busy schedules made it hard to make time for each other.

But even though the couple is no more, fans can still catch glimpses of what once was during previously-filmed episodes of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, where some of their romance played out. This includes a few NSFW aspects of their love life.