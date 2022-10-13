The Bizarre Reason TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell Is Begging For Money

TikTok stars are constantly getting into controversies on their own and with each other. One TikToker who always seems to be on the internet's mind is Quenlin Blackwell. She has 7.9 million followers on TikTok and has been an internet meme staple for years. As her detailed KnowYourMeme page says, Blackwell has been making content online since 2014 — the Vine era of social media. And odds are, if you spend a good amount of time on Twitter, you've seen several memes — video and photos — that include Blackwell in various forms of distress.

Her internet fame has put her in close contact with famous celebs. In July 2021, Blackwell joked around with Lil Nas X on her TikTok (via PinkNews) and she attended a red carpet with him in November 2021 (via JustJared). She has also collaborated with other TikTokers and hangs out with pretty famous ones, like Addison Rae. But Blackwell doesn't have a clean record when it comes to pissing off the internet. In 2017 she tried to sell her own skincare line and FaceTuned photos of her after pictures. This has tainted her image to this day and still gets brought up whenever she does another wild stunt — like her most recent one: begging her millions of followers for $100,000.