The Bizarre Reason TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell Is Begging For Money
TikTok stars are constantly getting into controversies on their own and with each other. One TikToker who always seems to be on the internet's mind is Quenlin Blackwell. She has 7.9 million followers on TikTok and has been an internet meme staple for years. As her detailed KnowYourMeme page says, Blackwell has been making content online since 2014 — the Vine era of social media. And odds are, if you spend a good amount of time on Twitter, you've seen several memes — video and photos — that include Blackwell in various forms of distress.
Her internet fame has put her in close contact with famous celebs. In July 2021, Blackwell joked around with Lil Nas X on her TikTok (via PinkNews) and she attended a red carpet with him in November 2021 (via JustJared). She has also collaborated with other TikTokers and hangs out with pretty famous ones, like Addison Rae. But Blackwell doesn't have a clean record when it comes to pissing off the internet. In 2017 she tried to sell her own skincare line and FaceTuned photos of her after pictures. This has tainted her image to this day and still gets brought up whenever she does another wild stunt — like her most recent one: begging her millions of followers for $100,000.
Quenlin Blackwell claims she 'accidentally' bought an expensive couch
Quenlin Blackwell posted a TikTok video on October 6, in which she shared that she "accidentally" bought a $100,000 couch. "I almost crashed my car when I saw it," Blackwell sobbed to her followers. She explained that she put her card information into a bid for the $100,000 couch as a joke — and it went through. Blackwell said, "If you have a million dollars could you please donate?" She followed up on that video, which has 6.8 million views at the time of this writing, with another. Blackwell told her followers that she can't get a refund and still needs money. Blackwell also said she now has to set up an OnlyFans account. "I don't want to, but I'm going to have to."
Of course, Blackwell's antics have turned people off to her content and her in general. According to Insider, many commenters don't have sympathy for Blackwell. One wrote, "Dude ask your 100+ famous friends for some help." One Twitter user responded to Blackwell's first tweet, writing, "queen quen inputting the 16 digits on the front, 3 digits on the back, exp. date, & billing address 'as a joke.'" Another Twitter user pointed out the fact that there was enough money in Blackwell's account or credit line to afford the charge. As of October 12, Blackwell was promoting her new OnlyFans on Twitter.