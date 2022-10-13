Kanye West's Friends Are Reportedly Worried By His Controversial New Pal

Kanye "Ye" West is continuing to cause some serious drama both online and in real life which has been a cause for concern. Recently, the rapper was restricted on both Instagram and Twitter after making antisemitic remarks on the platforms, according to Entertainment Weekly. His latest rage seemed to start after his controversial surprise YZY fashion show in Paris that had everyone talking. Before the show began, Ye made a speech in front of attendees while wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt that was also seen on models who walked the runway, per Page Six.

During the speech, Ye seemingly expected some backlash and said, "I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader. You can't manage me." He also defended the shirt during an interview with Tucker Carlson following some serious criticism online. Ye explained, "So, the answer to why I wrote 'white lives matter' on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing.

One person that seemingly supported Ye's "White Lives Matter" design was conservative influencer and talk-show host, Candace Owens. Owens posted a photo of herself and Ye wearing matching "White Lives Matter" shirts on her Instagram Story after the fashion show (via CBS News). At first, it seemed like a one-time thing. But now, it appears the two are closer than we may have expected.