Kanye West Slights Kim Kardashian By Buddying Up To Her Outspoken Ex

It's no secret that Kanye "Ye" West hasn't exactly been, well, quiet since he split with his former wife Kim Kardashian in 2021. It seems like the rapper has felt every emotion under the sun since Kardashian filed for divorce — and all every much in the public eye.

West has gone from calling out Kardashian's now former boyfriend Pete Davison (even threatening the former "Saturday Night Live" comedian on more than one occasion), to begging for "The Kardashians" star to come back to him, to even getting into a war of words with her family members. Kim's sister, Khloé Kardashian, rushed to her defense on Instagram and pleaded with the rapper to at least handle thing in private, writing, per BuzzFeed, "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect." Khloé posted that message in the comments section of one of West's now deleted Instagram rants, in which he claimed the famous family had attempted to keep him away from his daughter Chicago's birthday party.

But now, it seems like West has taken things one step further... and we're guessing Kim won't be happy.