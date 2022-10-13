Kanye West Slights Kim Kardashian By Buddying Up To Her Outspoken Ex
It's no secret that Kanye "Ye" West hasn't exactly been, well, quiet since he split with his former wife Kim Kardashian in 2021. It seems like the rapper has felt every emotion under the sun since Kardashian filed for divorce — and all every much in the public eye.
West has gone from calling out Kardashian's now former boyfriend Pete Davison (even threatening the former "Saturday Night Live" comedian on more than one occasion), to begging for "The Kardashians" star to come back to him, to even getting into a war of words with her family members. Kim's sister, Khloé Kardashian, rushed to her defense on Instagram and pleaded with the rapper to at least handle thing in private, writing, per BuzzFeed, "Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect." Khloé posted that message in the comments section of one of West's now deleted Instagram rants, in which he claimed the famous family had attempted to keep him away from his daughter Chicago's birthday party.
But now, it seems like West has taken things one step further... and we're guessing Kim won't be happy.
Kanye West posed with Ray J
It's safe to say having your ex-husband in the same room as your ex-boyfriend probably isn't the most comfortable experience for most, but that was something Kim Kardashian had to endure when Kanye West got buddy, buddy with none other than Ray J. Yes, THAT Ray J from THAT video. The unlikely pair posed together on October 12, joining forces to support Candace Owens at the premiere of her controversial movie, "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM." According to TMZ, the meeting was no coincidence either, as a source claimed Owens wanted the run-in to slight Kim.
Owens is hardly Kim's biggest fan, and, just days before the event, leaked an alleged angry voicemail on "Candace Owens Podcast" she supposedly sent Ray J while they were dating. TMZ also claimed Owens supposedly has quite a lot of influence of West, including urging him to wear the White Lives Matter shirt that got him a lot of negative attention.
As for West and Ray J, they naturally have a rocky history and have exchanged a few cross words, but seemed to bury the hatchet in October 2021 when they met up as Ray J apparently handed over a tape he shot with Kim while they were dating. "Father to father, I didn't want anyone to know that I did this because I was genuinely trying to make peace," he told Daily Mail of his encounter with the rapper.