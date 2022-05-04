Ray J Makes Bombshell Accusation As Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Drama Gets Even Messier

The drama surrounding Kim Kardashian and Ray J's sex tape continues, nearly 10 years after the film was released. The infamous video first emerged in 2007 and was a pivotal storyline during the first season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Kardashian has since tried to distance herself from the sex tape, but the incident resurfaced during the premiere episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians." During the show, Kardashian's son Saint — who she shares with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West — reportedly saw a text advertisement for a second, unreleased tape. In a later episode, Kardashian is seen retrieving the alleged tape from Ye, who reportedly obtained it from Ray J.

"I want to shield them from as much as I can ... And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is just the most important thing to me," Kardashian said after Ye retrieved the tape (via CNN). However, Kardashian's co-star, Ray J, has made a bombshell accusation about the ordeal, and now the drama is even messier.