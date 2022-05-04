Ray J Makes Bombshell Accusation As Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Drama Gets Even Messier
The drama surrounding Kim Kardashian and Ray J's sex tape continues, nearly 10 years after the film was released. The infamous video first emerged in 2007 and was a pivotal storyline during the first season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
Kardashian has since tried to distance herself from the sex tape, but the incident resurfaced during the premiere episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians." During the show, Kardashian's son Saint — who she shares with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West — reportedly saw a text advertisement for a second, unreleased tape. In a later episode, Kardashian is seen retrieving the alleged tape from Ye, who reportedly obtained it from Ray J.
"I want to shield them from as much as I can ... And if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like that is just the most important thing to me," Kardashian said after Ye retrieved the tape (via CNN). However, Kardashian's co-star, Ray J, has made a bombshell accusation about the ordeal, and now the drama is even messier.
Ray J denies Kim Kardashian's claims
Following the premiere of "The Kardashians," the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian and Ray J's sex tape was reignited. Now, Ray J — who is currently married to reality star Princess Love — is speaking about the incident and has disputed Kardashian's story. In an interview with Daily Mail, Ray J said that the Kardashian family (namely Kim and Kris Jenner) helped coordinate the release of the couple's 2007 adult film. The "One Wish" singer told the outlet that he never had ownership of either one of the sex tapes he made with Kardashian, as she "kept them all."
"I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life," Ray J told the publication. Adding, "It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."
In a January interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye "Ye" West revealed he retrieved a second sex tape from Ray J himself, before promptly catching a plane to deliver the package to Kardashian. Ray J, however, did not take kindly to Ye's revelation. "This needs to stop. I also have kids," the "Sexy Can I" singer tweeted shortly after.