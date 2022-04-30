Ray J Has Harsh Words For Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

Over the last 15 years, Kim Kardashian has steadily become one of the biggest household names in entertainment. From her successful business ventures to her popular reality TV series, the SKIMS founder has solidified her empire. But before reaching her massive success, Kardashian made headlines for very different reasons. In 2007, an intimate video featuring her former boyfriend, singer Ray J, began to circulate on the internet. Due to the widespread knowledge of the tape, the reality star was thrust into the spotlight, which ended up spawning the popular E! series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Since 2007, both Ray J and Kardashian have remained relatively silent on the video aside from the occasional statement. However, in early 2022, the infamous sex tape was brought back into the spotlight after Kanye "Ye" West revealed there was a second part. During a January interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye revealed he retrieved a second video from Ray J. "I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning," he said.

The moment Ye delivered the tape was then shown on the KK Beauty creator's new Hulu series, "The Kardashians," during which the reality star got emotional. "I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids," Kardashian said. Shortly after the clip went viral, Ray J gave a prickly response regarding Kardashian and the second tape.