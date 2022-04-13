Kim Kardashian And Ray J's New Drama Keeps Getting Messier

Even though Kim Kardashian and Ray J stopped dating in 2006, the former couple made headlines together in 2021. Drama erupted when Ray J's manager, Wack 100, claimed an illicit second sex tape of the pair existed. At the time, the Skims owner's lawyer, Marty Singer, vehemently denied the existence of the never-released footage. "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false," Singer said, per TMZ. The lawyer said that Wack 100's claim was just a cry for attention.

At the time, Ray J attempted to distance himself from the possibility of another sex tape with Kardashian. "I been staying off the Raydar," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post (via Us Weekly). "How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?" the singer added. But that was far from the end of the story of the alleged tape.

On January 24, Kanye "Ye" West claimed he not only recovered the unreleased sex tape from Ray J, but gave it to Kardashian personally so it was in safe hands. "I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning," Ye said on the "Hollywood Unlocked" podcast. A couple days later, Ray J called for an end to the sex tape fiasco. "This needs to stop. I also have kids," he tweeted on January 26. Unfortunately, the drama between the former couple did not die.