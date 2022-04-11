Rumors Are Swirling About Another Kim Kardashian-Ray J Scandal

The Kardashian empire was built on scandal and controversy. It began with the late family patriarch, the OG Rob Kardashian, who caused a stir by being part of the infamous "Dream Team." He unintentionally caused another when David Schwimmer portrayed him (and earned an Emmy nomination) in Ryan Murphy's kitschy "The People Vs. OJ Simpson." Robert died in 2003, so he was spared his daughter's pain following the "leak" of a sex tape she made with then-boyfriend Ray-J.

However, it all worked out okay. Kim Kardashian managed to turn that frown upside down and transform her pain into gain. After initially fighting the tape's release, Kim caved. She negotiated a deal with Vivid Entertainment, made bank, and launched the whole family's career. The tape led to the creation of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and they haven't looked back since.

"KUWTK" resulted in making the Kardashian-Jenners household names and tabloid fixtures. It provided a springboard to launch multi-million dollar businesses — even (almost) billion-dollar enterprises in Kylie Jenner's case. But Kim admitted she paid a hefty price for fame. She acknowledges the sex tape first "introduced" her to the world, but in a negative way. "I had to work 10 times harder to make people see the real me," she told Oprah. "I felt humiliated." Kim went on to admit that she would take the experience back if she could. So, the fact rumors are swirling about another Kim Kardashian-Ray J scandal will likely prove distressing, to say the least.