Kanye West's Claim About Kim Kardashian And Ray J Is Sure To Spark Buzz

The year 2007 was quite the time. As MySpace and AIM's popularity were at an all-time high, the internet truly felt like the wild, wild west. It was also the year that Kim Kardashian's fame skyrocketed following the leak of her sex tape with Ray J. Estranged hubby Kanye West, however, is now making a bold claim that's leaving eyebrows raised.

Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, Ye revealed he met with Ray J to retrieve a laptop that allegedly contained a second sex tape between Kim and the "Sexy Can I" singer. "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself," Kanye said. "I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to [Kim] at 8 a.m. in the morning." How did Kim react to the situation? Ye claimed she cried, explaining, "You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she's been used." He further added, "It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity." But despite his heroic antics, a spokesperson for Kim said (per Page Six), "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen" on the laptop, referring to claims of any unseen footage.

Despite their years-long beef, Ray J told Genius in 2021, "Maybe [Ye and I] might need to be friends now? Everybody needs to put all that s**t behind us ... It's all love over here. Let's bring all the love together."