Mark Wahlberg Is Relocating From California For One Reason

Mark Wahlberg has packed his bags and moved out of California for a valid reason. The "Boogie Nights" star is originally from the Dorchester area of Boston, Massachusetts, as stated on the Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet site. (Yes, he owns a car dealership.) Following his rise to fame as a rapper, Wahlberg started to explore an acting career and eventually scored major roles in blockbusters such as "The Departed" and "The Fighter." Parts like these led to Wahlberg's hefty fortune of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. A small portion of this sum was spent on land in the elite Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Park, where Wahlberg and his family members resided for years.

In a 2022 Men's Journal story, Wahlberg shared some information about his home. Initially, he intended to build a house and flip it when he purchased the land for $8 million in 2009, the outlet wrote. After constructing a 28,000 square-foot mansion with features like "a massive swimming pool, full-size basketball court, world-class gym and skate park," Wahlberg, his wife, Rhea Durham, and their four kids decided to stay in the house themselves. "We built the house and then things just kept working out, so we moved in for good," Wahlberg said. In April, the Los Angeles Times reported that this luxurious residence was on the market for $87.5 million. Wahlberg is now opening up about leaving the Los Angeles area.