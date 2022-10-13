Cynthia Bailey Answers One Burning Question About Her Split From Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey's split from her husband Mike Hill has left a lot of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" fans shocked. Bailey and Hill started dating in 2018 after initially meeting on "The Steve Harvey Show," per Us Weekly. Although Hill lived in Los Angeles and Bailey lived in Atlanta, the two managed to make it work long-distance. Hill made frequent appearances on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and in Season 12, he proposed to a very surprised Bailey at the opening of her Bailey Wine Cellar.
While Bailey was ecstatic about starting a life with Hill, she often questioned his ability to be faithful to her, after his two previous marriages ended because of infidelity on his part. "He has cheated on his wives before me. What makes me so different?" Bailey asked the cameras during "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (via Distractify). Despite Bailey's concerns, her reason for divorcing Hill has nothing to do with cheating.
Cynthia Bailey says Mike Hill was faithful during their marriage
Cynthia Bailey opened up to People about what caused the end of her marriage to Mike Hill. "This is not a tragic ending for us. This is two people who have enough love and respect for each other to be truthful about their relationship in terms of asking themselves, 'Are we truly happy together? How do we want to move forward?'" Bailey went on to say that she and Hill had learned from their previous marriages and knew enough to call it quits now rather than wait years. "[We] felt like we were better suited to just be friends rather than trying to force something to work that just wasn't working anymore," she revealed. As for any scandalous reasons, Bailey insisted, "There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage."
Bailey and Hill had to deal with infidelity rumors in November 2021 when a woman claimed on Twitter that he sent her nude photos via Snapchat, per Page Six. Hill denied the allegations and said at the time, "We'll take care of it the way it has to be taken care of." The Twitter user has since deleted her account. Bailey and Hill put up a united front during the brief scandal and appeared to be going strong until now. Still, the two have had nothing but good things to say about each other, and it appears that they will remain friends