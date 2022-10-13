Nicki Swift Asks: Which Real Housewives Divorce Was The Most Dramatic? - Exclusive Survey

Any real "Real Housewives" fan knows that cast drama isn't always contained to what we see on the show. Sometimes the biggest fights play out in divorce court, and we have to say goodbye to a Real Househusband. The Girardis, the Giudices, the Singers, and the Beadors all had wildly dramatic divorces that we watched play out on TV and on social media. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly as well as Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy also had ... let's say less than amicable splits. We're still talking about some of these breakups even years later.

But which "Real Housewives" divorce was the most dramatic? Inquiring minds, including Nicki Swift's, want to know. We asked fans to vote on which of these ex-Househusbands caused the most reality TV theatrics on his way out the door in our exclusive survey. And if we're honest, we found some of the results of this poll pretty surprising.