Nicki Swift Asks: Which Real Housewives Divorce Was The Most Dramatic? - Exclusive Survey
Any real "Real Housewives" fan knows that cast drama isn't always contained to what we see on the show. Sometimes the biggest fights play out in divorce court, and we have to say goodbye to a Real Househusband. The Girardis, the Giudices, the Singers, and the Beadors all had wildly dramatic divorces that we watched play out on TV and on social media. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly as well as Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy also had ... let's say less than amicable splits. We're still talking about some of these breakups even years later.
But which "Real Housewives" divorce was the most dramatic? Inquiring minds, including Nicki Swift's, want to know. We asked fans to vote on which of these ex-Househusbands caused the most reality TV theatrics on his way out the door in our exclusive survey. And if we're honest, we found some of the results of this poll pretty surprising.
Survey says Teresa and Joe Giudice had the most dramatic breakup
According to the results of Nicki Swift's survey, viewers think that Teresa and Joe Giudice had the most dramatic divorce with 25% of the vote. This isn't the surprising part. If you recall, both Teresa and Joe were convicted of fraud and served prison sentences. By the end of Joe's sentence, his and Teresa's marriage had ended, and Joe was actually deported to Italy. Yeah! Pretty dramatic!
However, respondents didn't seem to find the other criminally-adjacent "Housewives" divorce — Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi — quite as topsy-turvy, as they got only 12%. Even with the conspiracy theories that the whole divorce was a fraud? Even with the allegations of criminal fraud? No, voters put Ramona and Mario Singer's divorce in second place, with 19%. In fairness, this is the breakup that led to one of the best moments in "Real Housewives" reunion history — Singer snapping at Andy Cohen and refusing to answer questions about the state of her marriage. Following them, 17% voted for Bethenny Frankel, 16% for the Beadors, and only 10% for Kenya Moore (who's divorce is actually still ongoing).
Well, the people have spoken.