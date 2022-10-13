What We Know About Angela Lansbury's Final Appearance On The Big Screen
Dame Angela Lansbury died on October 11. According to a statement released by the actor's family and obtained by NBC News, Lansbury "died peacefully in her sleep" in her Los Angeles home. She was 96, five days away from her 97th birthday. The actor is known for having an extensive resume, but she's especially known for her role as Mrs. Potts in the original "Beauty and the Beast" animated movie. During the 25-year reunion, Paige O'Hara shared one of her favorite moments with Lansbury.
"I remember the day we were in the recording studio with the amazing Broadway singers in the background chorus and the amazing [New York Philharmonic] orchestra," she told Far Out. "And then Ms. Lansbury — who I have admired my whole life — came in after being up all night ... and sings 'Beauty and the Beast' in one take." According to Lansbury, the reason why she was able to sing the song in one take was due to an adrenaline rush she had from a bomb scare.
The British actor and singer was also known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote," a role that CBR.com called her "standout" role. The media outlet also mentioned that Lansbury was supposed to play Miss Marple in "The Mirror Crack'd," but plans fell through, which led her to portraying Jessica. And now, an upcoming murder mystery movie is going to tip its hat to Lansbury's iconic role.
Angela Lansbury will have a cameo in Glass Onion
After the success of the first "Knives Out" movie, Rian Johnson started working on a new movie with another star-studded cast. The second movie — titled "Glass Onion" — reportedly has Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista starring in it, per Elle. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, and Ethan Hawke is also expected to make a cameo, along with two late actors.
Playbill reports that Angela Lansbury will be appearing in a brief cameo in the upcoming mystery flick. This will be her final film appearance. The late Stephen Sondheim, who died in November 2021, will also make an appearance in the movie. Both Lansbury and the legendary theater composer had worked together. Lansbury won a Tony Award for originating the role of Mrs. Lovett in "Sweeney Todd," and before that, she originated the role of Cara Hoover Hooper in "Anyone Can Whistle." Both Lansbury and Sondheim will appear as themselves, though it is unclear what role they will play in the film's narrative.
Per IMDb, this will be Lansbury's first onscreen credit since 2018. That same year, she told Larry King she had no plans to ever retire from acting, saying, "I'll probably pass away with one hand on my script."