What We Know About Angela Lansbury's Final Appearance On The Big Screen

Dame Angela Lansbury died on October 11. According to a statement released by the actor's family and obtained by NBC News, Lansbury "died peacefully in her sleep" in her Los Angeles home. She was 96, five days away from her 97th birthday. The actor is known for having an extensive resume, but she's especially known for her role as Mrs. Potts in the original "Beauty and the Beast" animated movie. During the 25-year reunion, Paige O'Hara shared one of her favorite moments with Lansbury.

"I remember the day we were in the recording studio with the amazing Broadway singers in the background chorus and the amazing [New York Philharmonic] orchestra," she told Far Out. "And then Ms. Lansbury — who I have admired my whole life — came in after being up all night ... and sings 'Beauty and the Beast' in one take." According to Lansbury, the reason why she was able to sing the song in one take was due to an adrenaline rush she had from a bomb scare.

The British actor and singer was also known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in "Murder, She Wrote," a role that CBR.com called her "standout" role. The media outlet also mentioned that Lansbury was supposed to play Miss Marple in "The Mirror Crack'd," but plans fell through, which led her to portraying Jessica. And now, an upcoming murder mystery movie is going to tip its hat to Lansbury's iconic role.