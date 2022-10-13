Ant Anstead Is Firing Back At Fans On Social Media Amid Christina Hall Custody Dispute
When Christina Hall filed for divorce from Ant Anstead in November 2020, she requested joint custody of their toddler son, Hudson, per Life & Style magazine. A source told People that the couple's relationship troubles started when they added a baby to the mix and that Hall was feeling overwhelmed by everything going on in her life at the time.
To make matters worse, the mommy shamers soon came after Hall, who took to Instagram to respond to criticism that Hudson and the two children she shares with Tarek El Moussa, son Braden and daughter Taylor, were not appearing in her posts as often. "I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who's a better parent," she wrote. In April 2022, Anstead tried to use the same claim that some of Hall's followers were making — that she was an "absent parent" — to argue that he should have full custody of their son. Anstead took another swipe at Hall for featuring Hudson in promotional posts, seeking to bar her from doing so again. However, his bid was denied, per TMZ.
Now, the tables have turned; it's Anstead who is defending his social media activity.
Ant Anstead denies accusations that he's a hypocrite
The battle over Hudson raged in September 2022 when Ant Anstead filed legal documents criticizing Christina Hall for filming Hudson for her reality series. He accused her of exploiting their son and potentially putting him at risk of suffering future mental health issues, per Us Weekly.
In October, Anstead got his wish: On Instagram, Hall vowed to stop featuring Hudson in her social media posts and on any of her television series. The "Christina on the Coast" star also explained, "My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings."
When a grinning Hudson popped up in one of Anstead's Instagram posts days later, his followers were quick to pounce, accusing him of engaging in hypocritical behavior. "Isn't this also exploiting Hudson?" one person wrote in the comments section. "I'm confused. Christina can't post pictures but you can. That's not fair," another message read. To that, Anstead replied, "She can post as many as she likes." In response to the criticism, other fans pointed out that Anstead's issue was only with paid posts. "I turn down every dollar I am offered for Hudzo," Anstead wrote. "I choose to share organic moments on a platform created to do just that." The "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" star also teased that he has "a secret project" in the works relating to the exploitation of children on social media and reality TV.