Ant Anstead Is Firing Back At Fans On Social Media Amid Christina Hall Custody Dispute

When Christina Hall filed for divorce from Ant Anstead in November 2020, she requested joint custody of their toddler son, Hudson, per Life & Style magazine. A source told People that the couple's relationship troubles started when they added a baby to the mix and that Hall was feeling overwhelmed by everything going on in her life at the time.

To make matters worse, the mommy shamers soon came after Hall, who took to Instagram to respond to criticism that Hudson and the two children she shares with Tarek El Moussa, son Braden and daughter Taylor, were not appearing in her posts as often. "I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who's a better parent," she wrote. In April 2022, Anstead tried to use the same claim that some of Hall's followers were making — that she was an "absent parent" — to argue that he should have full custody of their son. Anstead took another swipe at Hall for featuring Hudson in promotional posts, seeking to bar her from doing so again. However, his bid was denied, per TMZ.

Now, the tables have turned; it's Anstead who is defending his social media activity.