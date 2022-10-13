Details Emerge About The Voice Alum Nolan Neal's Cause Of Death

The tragic death of Nolan Neal at age 41 came as a shock to fans of "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice" who had watched the singer-songwriter compete on both shows. In his "America's Got Talent" audition, Neal performed an original song called "Lost," explaining that it was the first song he wrote after becoming sober. His performance moved judge Sofia Vergara to tears, and earned him a standing ovation from the crowd, per Today.

According to TMZ, Neal was found in his bedroom by his roommate in July 2022. Officers told the outlet that he was found with a guitar pick next to his bed that appeared to have some kind of powder residue on it.

At the time, Neal's precise cause of death was not known, but he had been open about the fact that he had struggled with substance use in the past, and was dealing with the issue when he competed on "The Voice."