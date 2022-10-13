Details Emerge About The Voice Alum Nolan Neal's Cause Of Death
The tragic death of Nolan Neal at age 41 came as a shock to fans of "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice" who had watched the singer-songwriter compete on both shows. In his "America's Got Talent" audition, Neal performed an original song called "Lost," explaining that it was the first song he wrote after becoming sober. His performance moved judge Sofia Vergara to tears, and earned him a standing ovation from the crowd, per Today.
According to TMZ, Neal was found in his bedroom by his roommate in July 2022. Officers told the outlet that he was found with a guitar pick next to his bed that appeared to have some kind of powder residue on it.
At the time, Neal's precise cause of death was not known, but he had been open about the fact that he had struggled with substance use in the past, and was dealing with the issue when he competed on "The Voice."
Nolan Neal's cause of death ruled an accident
Months after Nolan Neal was found dead, the singer's official cause of death has been confirmed. The Davidson County Medical Examiner's office in Nashville told Page Six on October 13 that Neal died of "acute combined drug toxicity" and it was ruled an accidental death. According to the medical examiner, drugs found in Neal's system were morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl.
After the devastating news of Neal's death, his former judge Simon Cowell told People, "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years." He continued, "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
The Twitter account for "The Voice" released a statement after the death, saying, "We are heartbroken by the passing of Nolan Neal. His incredible talent will always be remembered. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to his family and friends during this time."