The Tragic Death Of The Voice Star Nolan Neal

This article includes discussion of substance abuse.

Nolan Neal, best known for his impactful appearances on "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent," was found dead on July 18 at 41 years old. A roommate of the musician found his body after receiving a call from Neal's mother who was worried "after not hearing from him," a representative for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told Page Six. Authorities found "powder residue" on a guitar next to Neal's body. In the past, the guitarist had been open about his issues with substance abuse.

Once Neal's death was confirmed, an Instagram fan account posted a photo of the singer with a message. "Send us a butterfly Nolan Neal Seals. Meet you on the other side," the fan account wrote, a reference to Neal's song "Send Me a Butterfly." Fans responded to the post with condolences. "My heart is heavy for his family ... He was truly brilliant and his gift of music was God-given," one wrote. "Rest In Peace Nolan ... Man he sure could sing," another added.

Neal's first major breakthrough came as a contestant on Season 11 of "The Voice," while he was still drinking alcohol. Four years later, he made another run on a reality show when he appeared on "America's Got Talent" in 2020, but that time he was sober, per Us Weekly. Neal's "AGT" performance of an original song titled "Lost" went viral. Being sober had affected Neal's music in a way he did not expect.