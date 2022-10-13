Victoria Beckham Is Dispelling Bad Blood Gossip With Nicola Peltz
Rumors of a rift between Nicola Peltz and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham have been ongoing. With speculation peaking in late August 2022 that the two women weren't even speaking, theories began circulating. One inside source told Page Six the feud's scope extended beyond the two and all the way to Peltz's parents. "Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It's not just about two women — it's two families coming together," the insider said. Reportedly, Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, were butting heads with Nicola's dad, billionaire Nelson Peltz, about how to approach Nicola's joint business endeavors with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.
Tensions didn't ease after Nicola's candid interview in Grazia magazine's fall issue. Attempting to diffuse rumors, Nicola clarified that she never rejected a wedding gown designed by Victoria, explaining that it was an unplanned last-minute change. Interestingly, this supposedly set off another family feud. According to the Daily Mail, David was "appalled" by Nicola's interview, as it appeared to be "washing the family's dirty linen in public." Such was the soccer legend's frustration that a source claimed it was the first time David "lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly."
As the seemingly endless carousel of Peltz-on-Beckham drama rolls on, Victoria appears to be clearing the air.
Victoria Beckham is calm and carrying on amid feud rumors
Victoria Beckham was all smiles reflecting on Nicola Peltz's wedding to her son Brooklyn Beckham. On October 13's episode of "Today," the fashion designer-slash-entrepreneur briefed hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the June affair. "It was a beautiful wedding," Victoria said. "As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?" The former Spice Girls member also emphasized, "We're a close family," calling motherhood her "number one job."
Victoria has also previously appeared to shrug off rumors of a feud between her and Peltz. In an October 2 Instagram photo carousel, the mother-of-four showcased her family supporting her runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Including both Peltz and Brooklyn in the lineup, the Victoria Beckham designer also posed alongside her husband, David Beckham, and their other three children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. "I love you all so much x," she wrote in the caption, with Hello! noting that Peltz gave the post a like.