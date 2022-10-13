Victoria Beckham Is Dispelling Bad Blood Gossip With Nicola Peltz

Rumors of a rift between Nicola Peltz and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham have been ongoing. With speculation peaking in late August 2022 that the two women weren't even speaking, theories began circulating. One inside source told Page Six the feud's scope extended beyond the two and all the way to Peltz's parents. "Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It's not just about two women — it's two families coming together," the insider said. Reportedly, Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, were butting heads with Nicola's dad, billionaire Nelson Peltz, about how to approach Nicola's joint business endeavors with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

Tensions didn't ease after Nicola's candid interview in Grazia magazine's fall issue. Attempting to diffuse rumors, Nicola clarified that she never rejected a wedding gown designed by Victoria, explaining that it was an unplanned last-minute change. Interestingly, this supposedly set off another family feud. According to the Daily Mail, David was "appalled" by Nicola's interview, as it appeared to be "washing the family's dirty linen in public." Such was the soccer legend's frustration that a source claimed it was the first time David "lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly."

As the seemingly endless carousel of Peltz-on-Beckham drama rolls on, Victoria appears to be clearing the air.