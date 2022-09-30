David Beckham Reportedly Steps Into Victoria's Feud With Nicola Peltz
Ever since Brooklyn Beckham wed Nicola Peltz in April, rumors have swirled about the newly bestowed Peltz-Beckhams' relationship with the rest of the Beckham brood. Combining two incredibly wealthy families can lead to power struggles — and this one seems to be a clash of the titans between Nicola and Posh Spice herself. "They can't stand each other and don't talk," an insider told Page Six. "The build-up to the wedding was horrendous." The same source alluded to "non-stop petty drama" between the pair.
Apparently, the ladies' ill will could have something to do with a Tatler magazine cover that regaled Nicola as "The new Mrs. Beckham," per Nylon. Or the fact that Victoria Beckham didn't design Nicola's wedding dress. But when Nicola attempted to do damage control by denying the rift with her mother-in-law to Grazia Magazine, it only made things worse. In the September interview, the "Bates Motel" actor clarified that she'd originally intended to wear a Victoria Beckham design, in collaboration with her friend, as a wedding dress. "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything," Nicola said. "Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it." Mrs. Peltz-Beckham further added that rumors to the contrary have "hurt [my] feelings."
While Nicola has been sharing her side of the story with the media, the Beckhams have been noticeably quiet. It turns out there's a good reason for that, as David Beckham reminded his son.
David Beckham lost his temper with Brooklyn Beckham
Per the Daily Mail, David Beckham and family were "really appalled by [Nicola's] Grazia interview because it seemed to be washing the family's dirty linen in public." Brooklyn Beckham's younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz Beckham, were also said to be "hurt" by Nicola's claims. After the piece went live, David "had it out with [Brooklyn] and told him, 'We don't do this in our family,'" a source told the Daily Mail. "I don't think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened," they added.
David could also have been upset by the fact that Brooklyn appeared to take his wife's side (over his family's) in the Grazia interview. "To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever. ... We have each other's back 100 percent," Brooklyn said at the time. Previously, an insider told the Daily Mail that Victoria and David felt they'd been "frozen" out of their son's life due to Nicola's influence. "They feel that the relationship is unbalanced," the source said. "[Brooklyn] makes a lot of sacrifices for [Nicola] ... it's not clear what happens in return ... As Victoria says, 'He's just gaga about that girl.'"
Looks like we'll have to wait and see how Brooklyn reacts to David's outburst. As the ex-Manchester United midfielder reportedly told his son, "What happens next is up to you."