David Beckham Reportedly Steps Into Victoria's Feud With Nicola Peltz

Ever since Brooklyn Beckham wed Nicola Peltz in April, rumors have swirled about the newly bestowed Peltz-Beckhams' relationship with the rest of the Beckham brood. Combining two incredibly wealthy families can lead to power struggles — and this one seems to be a clash of the titans between Nicola and Posh Spice herself. "They can't stand each other and don't talk," an insider told Page Six. "The build-up to the wedding was horrendous." The same source alluded to "non-stop petty drama" between the pair.

Apparently, the ladies' ill will could have something to do with a Tatler magazine cover that regaled Nicola as "The new Mrs. Beckham," per Nylon. Or the fact that Victoria Beckham didn't design Nicola's wedding dress. But when Nicola attempted to do damage control by denying the rift with her mother-in-law to Grazia Magazine, it only made things worse. In the September interview, the "Bates Motel" actor clarified that she'd originally intended to wear a Victoria Beckham design, in collaboration with her friend, as a wedding dress. "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything," Nicola said. "Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it." Mrs. Peltz-Beckham further added that rumors to the contrary have "hurt [my] feelings."

While Nicola has been sharing her side of the story with the media, the Beckhams have been noticeably quiet. It turns out there's a good reason for that, as David Beckham reminded his son.