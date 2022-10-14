Kiely Rodni's Cause Of Death Is Now Official

Kiely Rodni sparked national headlines when she went missing in Truckee in Nevada County, California. The 16-year-old had been out partying with a crowd of about 200-300 people at Prosser Family Campground in the Lake Tahoe region, per ABC 10. Rodni had texted her mother before leaving the get-together and told her that she was on her way home, per Fox 13. Federal agencies had stepped in to help local and state authorities trace Rodni and her missing car. Even Doug the Bounty Hunter had been approached to assist in the search, but he was hesitant to get involved. Two weeks after her disappearance, Adventures with Purpose announced that they had found Rodni's body and her vehicle. She was subsequently confirmed dead by the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

A local outlet, KCRA, reported that mourners gathered at the Truckee Regional Park amphitheater in celebration of her life. Social media users, such as Gabby Petito's father, also reacted to Rodni's death. Her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman shared that she still did not have closure after her daughter's death. "I'm standing because they are holding me up," she said of the Truckee community. The U.S. Sun reported that the family had cremated Rodni's remains privately as they quietly grieved their loss. Now, it seems as if the teenager's loved ones may be able to start picking up the pieces, as officials have finally confirmed Kiely Rodni's cause of death.