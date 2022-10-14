Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Make Their Red Carpet Debut As Married Couple

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got hitched in Las Vegas, the couple enjoyed a month of newlywed bliss before celebrating their love again with a much bigger wedding sequel, per People.

The event was a long time coming for the couple, who originally planned to marry in 2003. When Lopez and Affleck called off the wedding, they released a statement saying that they had considered using three decoys dressed in bridalwear to throw the paparazzi off their trail, per The Age, but it was Lopez herself who ended up wearing three different bridal gowns for her extravagant August 2022 wedding. The event took place at Affleck's estate in Georgia, which is where he holed up and hid for a bit after their first marriage attempt failed, per GQ. In true JLo fashion, the "Shotgun Wedding" star embraced her inner diva by having all three of her dresses custom-made by Ralph Lauren. One featured a dramatic ruffled train, another was embellished with jewels, and the third dripped with pearls.

Lopez also wore bridal white when Bennifer 2.0 made their post-reunion debut on the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, but that diamond-embellished gown was designed by Georges Hobeika, per AP. Now, over a year later, Ben and Jen have walked their first red carpet as husband and wife, and JLo did a style U-turn with another Ralph Lauren design.