Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Make Their Red Carpet Debut As Married Couple
After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got hitched in Las Vegas, the couple enjoyed a month of newlywed bliss before celebrating their love again with a much bigger wedding sequel, per People.
The event was a long time coming for the couple, who originally planned to marry in 2003. When Lopez and Affleck called off the wedding, they released a statement saying that they had considered using three decoys dressed in bridalwear to throw the paparazzi off their trail, per The Age, but it was Lopez herself who ended up wearing three different bridal gowns for her extravagant August 2022 wedding. The event took place at Affleck's estate in Georgia, which is where he holed up and hid for a bit after their first marriage attempt failed, per GQ. In true JLo fashion, the "Shotgun Wedding" star embraced her inner diva by having all three of her dresses custom-made by Ralph Lauren. One featured a dramatic ruffled train, another was embellished with jewels, and the third dripped with pearls.
Lopez also wore bridal white when Bennifer 2.0 made their post-reunion debut on the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, but that diamond-embellished gown was designed by Georges Hobeika, per AP. Now, over a year later, Ben and Jen have walked their first red carpet as husband and wife, and JLo did a style U-turn with another Ralph Lauren design.
Bennifer is back in black
In a 2014 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Jennifer Lopez revealed that she deserved some credit for getting Ben Affleck to dress up more during the era of velour track suits and visible thongs. "I did kind of, like, say ... 'You're a movie star, you should wear a suit," Lopez recalled, per ABC News. It looks like she might have some say in Affleck's wardrobe again now that they're married, as the couple rocked coordinating looks for their first red carpet as husband and wife.
For the Ralph Lauren SS2023 runway show, Lopez traded her romantic bridal looks for one that was all business. She wore a black pinstripe wrap dress with long sleeves and a deep neckline, completing her look with a black fedora that gave her a bit of a gangster vibe. As for her date, he wore an ensemble worthy of Batfleck: His suit, shirt, tie, and shoes were all Bruce Wayne's favorite color. As noted by Glamour, Lopez previously paired a Ralph Lauren gown with a coordinating hat when she and Affleck attended the Met Gala together in 2021.
Bennifer's latest fashion moment comes amid rumors that there's already trouble in paradise for the pair. According to Radar, an insider has claimed that Affleck thinks Lopez works too much, while Lopez hates her husband's messiness. But he cleaned up pretty nicely while being a supportive partner at the Ralph Lauren show.