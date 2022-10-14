Would Cynthia Bailey Rejoin RHOA Post-Divorce?

When Cynthia Bailey announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" after appearing on the show for 11 seasons, she wrote on Instagram, "It's time to move on to my next chapter."

But while she did shift her focus from reality TV to acting in projects including the Lifetime thriller "Cruel Instruction" and the Tubi movie "The Stepmother," Bailey later told Page Six that her career wasn't her only concern. After the breakdown of her marriage to Peter Thomas played out on "RHOA," she reached the realization that the world of reality TV isn't always the healthiest environment for a relationship. "I'm very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it," she said of her decision to leave the Bravo series. But this was after Bailey and her second husband, Mike Hill, decided to have their 2020 wedding filmed for the show. As noted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bailey even hired her own videographers because Bravo didn't want to potentially expose any of its crew members to COVID-19.

Fast forward to now, and it seems that leaving her life as a Bravo-lebrity behind was no guarantee that the former model would stay happily married. In an October 12 Instagram post, Bailey and Hill announced that they were divorcing after two years of marriage. But fans won't get to watch Bailey look for love on "RHOA" anytime soon.