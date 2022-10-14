Inside Robbie Coltrane's Secluded Life Before His Death

When you think of wealthy celebrities, the first things that come to mind are mansions and nice cars. However, the life of luxury was never really appealing to the late Robbie Coltrane. In fact, for the last 20 years, the beloved Harry Potter star opted out of living in expensive homes and instead resided in a £1,000 a month barn conversion in Glasgow, Scotland, per OK!. But his living quarters weren't the only things secluded from the outside world. In an interview with OK!, Coltrane's landlord Andrew Edmonstone revealed that he hadn't seen the actor in four years.

"I have not seen him since a private dinner about five years ago or maybe more," Edmonstone explained. "He just does not want to be part of things in the community any longer." While Coltrane's hermit status may have been off-putting to some, the 72-year-old was also dealing with osteoarthritis — which left him in a wheelchair, per the Mirror. In 2020, Coltrane revealed that he was constantly "fighting pain 24 hours a day," per Express.

But even though he lived a secluded and sometimes painful life, Coltrane still set time aside for the "Harry Potter" franchise and its recent HBO Max special (via The Daily Beast). "The legacy of the movies is, I suspect, that my children's generation will show their children," he somberly said. "I'll not be here, sadly, but... But Hagrid will, yes."