Emma Watson Delivers A Touching Tribute To Robbie Coltrane

Emma Watson has joined the legion of supporters who have taken to social media to share tributes to the late actor Robbie Coltrane following his death on October 14. In a statement shared with the BBC, Coltrane's agent, Belinda Wright, revealed that the Scottish entertainer died at 72 years old. Coltrane rose to fame as the star of the British drama series, "Cracker," where he played a criminal psychologist. However, Coltrane's role as Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" franchise helped catapult him into worldwide superstardom. The actor starred as Hagrid in eight films ranging from 2001 to 2011.

In the wake of Coltrane's death, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling shared a touching tribute to the actor on Twitter. "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again," she tweeted. "He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him." Rowling isn't alone in her grief, as Emma Watson has also spoken out about her experiences with the beloved actor.