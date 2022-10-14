J.K. Rowling Pens An Emotional Tribute To Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane, the actor known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" films, has died at age 72. His agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed his passing in a statement shared with the BBC, but did not provide additional details about the actor's death. "For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client," Write said. "As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."
Coltrane gained international popularity for his starring role as Hagrid, which he played in all eight installments of the franchise. However, the actor has also appeared in a string of film and television productions – which included two James Bond films and a starring role in ITV's "Cracker." In the wake of the entertainer's death, fans, and members of the "Harry Potter" family have expressed their grief — including series author J.K. Rowling.
J.K. Rowling called Coltrane an 'incredible talent'
There has been no shortage of praise for actor Robbie Coltrane following his death. Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in the titular role in the "Harry Potter" franchise, was amongst those who shared sentiments about the actor. In a statement shared with Variety, Radcliffe called Coltrane "one of the funniest people" he'd ever met. Radcliffe went on to share a story about how Coltrane comforted the cast during a rainstorm by using humor to help "keep morale up."
Similarly, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling also shared a touching tribute to her friend online. "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again," she tweeted. "He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him."
Fans of the late actor have also taken to social media to share their favorite moments from Coltrane's career. One supporter tweeted a clip from HBO Max's 20th anniversary "Return to Hogwarts" reunion special, in which Coltrane gushed over the magic of the Harry Potter films. "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children," Coltrane said in the clip. "I'll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will."