Royal Source Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle May Be Banned From King Charles' Coronation

With King Charles III's coronation just under a year away, royal enthusiasts have been to find out who's been added to the exclusive 2,000-person guest list. However the two people who reportedly haven't made the cut are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to The Daily Beast, the couple may be on the outs due to Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir –– which could include disparaging comments toward Camilla, the Queen Consort.

"Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public," a source told the news outlet. "He's incredibly protective of her, and he couldn't do it without her." The source then revealed that if Harry disparaged Camilla and forced King Charles III to choose, the future monarch would "no doubt ... choose Camilla."

Back in 2021, Harry revealed that he would be releasing a detailed memoir about his intricate and high-profile life. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become," he said in a statement (via The U.K. Sun). Since that fateful day, new details have emerged about the forthcoming book's subject matter. In January, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Closer Magazine that it would be "full of more intimate and shocking revelations." She added: "Harry wouldn't have got a multi-million pound advance without promising some juicy details." It looks like the Sussexes versus the monarchy saga continues.