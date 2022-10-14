Vicki Gunvalson Throws Some Serious Shade At Teresa Giudice At BravoCon 2022

Vicki Gunvalson shared her unfiltered thoughts about Teresa Giudice at BravoCon 2022, and let's just say she held nothing back. If you're a fan of the expansive "Real Housewives" franchise, chances are you know who the aforementioned Bravolebrities are. Since their debut on the "Real Housewives of Orange County" and the "Real Housewives of New Jersey", Gunvalson and Giudice have become two of the network's most notable stars. However, just because the reality personalities share a "Real Housewives" background doesn't mean the two have formed a friendly relationship.

In 2020, the former OC housewife seemingly shaded Giudice after she was sentenced to prison for fraud charges in 2014, per People. "It's hard for me because I am a steward of money and I don't, like, cheat or steal," she told Andy Cohen on an episode of her podcast, "Whoop It Up with Vicki" (via Reality Blurb). "There's a lot, I don't know about it [but] I think [Teresa] knew more than what she's leading onto. She had to. She's not an idiot."

Although it's been two years since her comments, Gunvalson's thoughts on the subject and Giudice have not changed.