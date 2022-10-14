Vicki Gunvalson Throws Some Serious Shade At Teresa Giudice At BravoCon 2022
Vicki Gunvalson shared her unfiltered thoughts about Teresa Giudice at BravoCon 2022, and let's just say she held nothing back. If you're a fan of the expansive "Real Housewives" franchise, chances are you know who the aforementioned Bravolebrities are. Since their debut on the "Real Housewives of Orange County" and the "Real Housewives of New Jersey", Gunvalson and Giudice have become two of the network's most notable stars. However, just because the reality personalities share a "Real Housewives" background doesn't mean the two have formed a friendly relationship.
In 2020, the former OC housewife seemingly shaded Giudice after she was sentenced to prison for fraud charges in 2014, per People. "It's hard for me because I am a steward of money and I don't, like, cheat or steal," she told Andy Cohen on an episode of her podcast, "Whoop It Up with Vicki" (via Reality Blurb). "There's a lot, I don't know about it [but] I think [Teresa] knew more than what she's leading onto. She had to. She's not an idiot."
Although it's been two years since her comments, Gunvalson's thoughts on the subject and Giudice have not changed.
Vicki Gunvalson calls Teresa Giudice overrated
On October 14, BravoCon 2022 opened its doors to a bevy of the franchise's most dedicated fans. One of the housewives who held nothing back was Vicki Gunvalson, who made shocking comments about Teresa Giudice during a panel. According to a reporter from The List, the "OG" OC housewife took shots at the New Jersey star when asked who she thought the most "overrated housewife" was.
"I'm going to say Teresa [Giudice]. It's not that I don't like Teresa, I just think you do a bad thing and you go to jail, and you still carry on a TV show? I just can't believe it," she explained during the "Right the Relationship" panel. Toward the end of her statement, Gunvalson said that she "liked her" but didn't get her appeal before stating that she voted for Teresa on "Dancing with the Stars."
While Giudice's time in prison occurred more than five years ago, the "Real Housewives" star has remained an open book regarding her experience. During her panel at BravoCon, the cookbook author recalled being devastated after receiving her jail sentence, despite her ex-husband Joe Giudice stating she had nothing to do with their bankruptcy fraud. "I really thought nothing was going to happen ... it was the most devastating thing in my entire life," she said at the event (via People).